Winwyn Marquez, Yllana Marie Aduana to compete in Miss Universe Philippines 2025

Titleholders (from left) Sinoloan, Laguna's Yllana Marie Aduana and actress-turned-beauty queen Winwyn Marquez will try again to capture the Miss Universe crown at this year's pageant.

MANILA, Philippines — At least three national title winners confirmed their participation in the forthcoming Miss Universe Philippines 2025 pageant edition, through their respective sashing ceremonies.

Reina Hispanoamericana 2017 winner Teresita Ssen "Winwyn" Marquez confirmed she would be Muntinlupa' s representative in the national search for the country's delegate to the 74th Miss Universe pageant in Thailand.

A year after giving birth to her daughter, the Miss Universe Organization lifted the age ceiling from its qualifications. The actress-turned-beauty queen took this as a sign for her to continue her dreams of conquering the Universe.

After placing in the Top 15 of Binibining Pilipinas 2015, Winwyn went on to win the Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas title at the Miss World Philippines 2017 finals, and eventually a historic win for the country in the 2017 finals in Bolivia.

Like Winyyn, Katrina Llegado also won the national title of Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas in 2019 and eventually finished as 5th runner-up. She joined the Miss Universe Philippines pageant in 2022 and placed 2nd runner-up. She will be representing Taguig again at this year's competition.

After joining the Binibining Pilipinas competition in 2022, placing in the Top 12, Yllana Marie Aduana joined the Miss Philippines Earth 2023 and was crowned the national winner. She was crowned Miss Earth Air 2023 to eventual winner Drita Ziri of Albania. This year, she will be representing the municipality of Siniloan, Laguna in the Miss Universe Philippines 2025 finals.

The 2025 Miss Universe Philippines official delegates lineup will be formally presented to members of the media through a presentation on February 15. Stay tuned!

RELATED: Thailand to host Miss Universe 2025