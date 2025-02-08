Thailand to host Miss Universe 2025

Catriona Gray is crowned the fourth Miss Universe from the Philippines at the coronation held in Thailand in 2018.

MANILA, Philippines —The Miss Universe Organization (MUO), through its social media pages on Instagram and YouTube, has announced that the venue of the 2025 Miss Universe competition will be in Thailand.

In a post on Instagram, the MUO wrote, "The moment we've all been waiting for... Unveiling the ultimate destination for the 74th Miss Universe competition... Where kindness meets tradition and warm smiles welcome the world."

The other countries considered as this year's host country included Spain, Cost Rica, Nigeria, Dominican Republic, South Africa, and the Philippines.

The last time Thailand hosted the Miss Universe pageant finals was in 2018 where our very own delegate, Catriona Gray, won the title.

Reigning titleholder Victoria Kjaer Theilvig of Denmark will crown her successor at the close of the coronation rites.

