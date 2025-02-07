Philippines' Dia Mate wins Best in National Costume, eyes Reina Hispanoamericana crown

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines' Reina Hispanoamericana representative Dia Mate won the Mejor Traje Tipico or the Best National Costume award and now sets her sight on the overall crown.

Dia has been in Boliva the past several days for the pre-coronation night activities and the National Costume win adds to her Top 5 finish of the "Miss Turismo" or Miss Tourism contest.

The beauty queen's costume, dubbed "Banaag" by designer Ehrran Montoya, is inspired by the Baroque Churches of the Philippines.

The dress has more than 150,000 crystals in the Philippine flag's colors to mirror stained glass windows, while embellished gold Mindanao Okkir patterns symbolize indigenous artistry, with the train featuring the intricate craftsmanship of rattan furniture.

Accompanying the outfit is a salakot traditionally worn by farmers, as well as a feather pen and lamp to celebrate the muses of local poetry.

The coronation night will be on February 9 (the 10th in the Philippines) where Dia is eyeing to succeed Peru's Maricielo Gamarra.

The competition began in 1991 as a South American pageant celebrating Hispanic heritage, language, and culture but has since expanded to include countries with Hispanic influence.

The Philippines joined in 2017 and that same year saw its first winner in actress-turned-beauty queen Winwyn Marquez. Since then, the Philippines has only placed once, Michelle Arceo last year as the 2nd runner-up.

