Kobe Paras give watch styling tips, preferences

MANILA, Philippines — Athlete-model Kobe Paras shared some styling tips and preferences when it comes to wearing watches.

The basketball player sat down for an intimate interview with members of the media including Philstar.com for the launch of G-Shock's newest model from its G-Steel line, the GM-700.

Kobe shared one of his first watches was a G-Shock, but the first he ever bought with his own money was a Rolex after getting a big paycheck from doing a commercial.

"I did not know anything about watches then but it was my dad's decision," Kobe recalled. "He showed me two watches and he told me to decide, and I ended up getting the better watch."

He then went on to advise how to style one's watch, "It complements your outfit, it's not a part of the outfit, it just complements."

Some examples he gave were wearing a silver watch if one is wearing an all-black outfit and to wear a golden watch to match gold jewelry.

"It's about mix and matching. Don't be too pressured about a watch or accessories. It's just to complement what you're wearing," Kobe reiterated.

After praising the adaptability of G-Shock watches especially for athletes, Kobe then told Philstar.com his watch preferences.

"Analog watches [over digital] 'cause it's a classic. Digital... I mean everyone knows how to read a clock, but if you prefer just looking at it right away then analog," he said.

Kobe also shared his choice of strap, "Steel! Stainless steel. Unless you have the support and needs to buy gold, I feel like steel is the way to go."

