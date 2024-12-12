Fans welcome back Miss Grand International 2024 1st runner-up CJ Opiaza

Miss Grand International 2024 1st runner-up Christine 'CJ' Opiaza interacts with the crowd during her grand welcome back parade

MANILA, Philippines — After a near-win performance last October in Bangkok, Miss Grand International (MGI) 2024 1st runner-up Christine Juliane "CJ" Opiaza returned to Manila to the loud cheers from fans, family, and friends.

Arriving last Saturday night with MGI president Nawat Itsaragrisil, the duo was eagerly welcomed by pageant aficionados at the NAIA Terminal 1.

On Sunday, fans and supporters of the beauty queen from Zambales flocked to the Mall of Asia Arena where her motorcade was held.

CJ had to do her introduction during the Bangkok finals again, with the crowd shouting "Philippines!" and repeating it like a trained chorus throughout the entirety of the parade.

"Angkol" Nawat informed the crowd that CJ will be back in Thailand by the end of the year to fulfill her queenly duties with the rest of the MGI 2024 court.

CJ's near-win is the third from two previous victories by Nicole Cordoves (2016) and Samantha Bernardo (2020). Supporters are feeling optimistic that the elusive golden crown is within the Philippines' grasp, now more than ever.

