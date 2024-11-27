In photos: Luminary Models’ Darrell stars in Philstar.com’s fashion editorial

MANILA, Philippines — Streetwear-meets-grunge in Philstar.com’s new fashion editorial, starring select models from Luminary Model Management.

Shot by Philstar.com’s Video Head EC Toledo, the fashion editorial shows the rawness of sustainable fashion brand ReRunway, set against the urban jungle of the Bonifacio Global City in Taguig City.

Produced and styled by Philstar.com Lifestyle and Entertainment Editor Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, with assistance from Deputy Lifestyle and Entertainment Editor Kathleen Llemit and Movies and Events Subsection Editor Kristofer Purnell, the fashion shoot was also filmed by Multimedia Specialists Anjilica Andaya and Chyna Merin, with pageant correspondent Earl Bracamonte as hair and makeup artist.

Luminary Model Management is thrilled to reaffirm its position as a leading force in the fashion and modeling industry. Renowned for setting new standards of excellence and innovation, Luminary continues to be the top model management agency in Manila. Founded by the dynamic and married duo, Diego and Nina Harmuch, Luminary is dedicated to nurturing and showcasing premier talent.

“At Luminary Model Management, our mission is to provide unparalleled representation to our models, fostering an environment where creativity and professionalism thrive. We believe in the power of individuality and work tirelessly to ensure our models are not only seen but celebrated. Our approach is holistic, offering comprehensive support that includes career development, personal branding, and extensive industry networking,” Diego and Nina affirmed in a statement.

Diego and Nina, both accomplished models themselves, bring a unique blend of vision, experience, and passion to the world of model management. As a married couple with years of expertise in the fashion industry, they are dedicated to ensuring each model under their guidance reaches their fullest potential. Their commitment to excellence and their keen eye for talent have solidified Luminary's reputation as an industry leader.

Philstar.com/EC Toledo Luminary Models’ Darrel wearing a handpainted jacket by ReRunway

Philstar.com/EC Toledo Luminary Models’ Darrel wearing an upcycled suit with handpainted Alampay by ReRunway

