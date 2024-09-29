Michelle Dee stresses on trust, forgiveness after stolen car incident

MANILA, Philippines — Beauty queen Michelle Dee said that her car has been retrieved after it was stolen.

The Miss Universe Philippines 2023 revealed details on how her car was stolen on her Instagram broadcast channel early Sunday.

"My car was stolen and recently retrieved in the Philippines. Unfortunately a regular creative and his girlfriend that worked and lived in one of my apartments in Manila has admitted responsibility for it," Dee wrote.

The beauty queen said that it was an unfortunate incident involving people she knows.

"It’s honestly so unfortunate when you trust, forgive, and build people up only for them to go behind you and prioritize their own personal agendas," she added.

Dee said that people who follow her would have an idea on who were involved, but she called for people to stay calm.

"I’m currently handling this internally but if my deliverables, properties that are under their possession and materials that are under signed valued storage aren’t returned then my hand will be forced to take their names and this story to the press.

"Professionalism and proper communication is all we asked for," she ended her post.

Dee is currently in Paris along with many other Filipino celebrities to attend the ongoing Paris Fashion Week, running until October 1.

