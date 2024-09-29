fresh no ads
Michelle Dee stresses on trust, forgiveness after stolen car incident | Philstar.com
^

Fashion and Beauty

Michelle Dee stresses on trust, forgiveness after stolen car incident

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
September 29, 2024 | 3:36pm
Michelle Dee stresses on trust, forgiveness after stolen car incident
A promotional material featuring Michelle Dee and the Philippine flag.
Miss Universe Philippines / Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Beauty queen Michelle Dee said that her car has been retrieved after it was stolen. 

The Miss Universe Philippines 2023 revealed details on how her car was stolen on her Instagram broadcast channel early Sunday. 

"My car was stolen and recently retrieved in the Philippines. Unfortunately a regular creative and his girlfriend that worked and lived in one of my apartments in Manila has admitted responsibility for it," Dee wrote. 

The beauty queen said that it was an unfortunate incident involving people she knows. 

"It’s honestly so unfortunate when you trust, forgive, and build people up only for them to go behind you and prioritize their own personal agendas," she added. 

Dee said that people who follow her would have an idea on who were involved, but she called for people to stay calm.

"I’m currently handling this internally but if my deliverables, properties that are under their possession and materials that are under signed valued storage aren’t returned then my hand will be forced to take their names and this story to the press.

"Professionalism and proper communication is all we asked for," she ended her post. 

Dee is currently in Paris along with many other Filipino celebrities to attend the ongoing Paris Fashion Week, running until October 1. 

RELATED: Catriona Gray loses passport, belongings in London car robbery

vuukle comment

MICHELLE DEE
Philstar
x
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with