‘Easy runway look’: Controversial makeup artist Justin Soriano gives makeup tutorial

MANILA, Philippines — Formerly a member of actress Heart Evangelista’s glam team, Justin Soriano now works with Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and recently, gave a makeup tutorial at the opening of Rustan’s Beauty Addict in Makati City.

Dubbed “Easy peasy runway makeup” using products from French-American cosmetics label Laura Mercier, the tutorial began with Justin instructing to prime and apply foundation on the face, without forgetting the corners of the lips when doing such, so the lip-liner and lipstick would be well-defined afterwards.

He chose to apply foundation using a brush. To make sure the concealer does its job and not disappear, he suggested letting it sit and dry on the skin for a while before blending.

“Kasi kung masyado s’yang liquid tapos you blend it, ang tendency, hindi masyadong kumakapit,” he said.

The proper way to prepare the concealer, according to him, is to put a dot on a plate, put a little powder over it, and mix it with a concealer brush.

“This is to change the consistency of the product to make it more matte but also, it’s going to be more efficient. Kung nagmamadali ka, this trick is very useful… It really covers the blemishes,” he guaranteed, demonstrating how to apply the concealer in a tapping motion.

If you plan to use a liquid blush after putting concealer, he advised to not set the face with powder.

“Liquid-liquid, cream-cream first before powder, powder, powder,” he enthused.

For liquid blush application, he preferred using a dry sponge instead of a wet one as the latter destroys the base.

“So mas magandang dry s’ya because it kind of absorbs the excess emollient and it won’t make the look so oily.”

If you find the blush too dark, you can mix it with tinted sunscreen until you reach your desired shade.

“Don’t be afraid to mix products,” he urged, “for as long as you practice every day.”

He then suggested to swipe a bit of the product first on a part of the cheek using a dry sponge. Check if it is all right before proceeding to complete applying the blush on both cheeks. Use the side of the sponge to apply the product, but use the base in tapping motion when blending “to not disturb the foundation” underneath.

“After the blush, you can now proceed to the translucent setting powder,” he said, showing how to put a lot of powder on the velour puff, then squeezing the puff in a circular motion to further embed the powder on the puff, before pressing it into the face.

To make sure one does not miss to powder the area around the mouth, he instructed to make a blowfish-like pout before brushing on powder around the mouth.

For eyeshadow, he does not like using black, and instead, goes for dark brown, chocolate brown or burgundy, blended with a brush or fingertip. One can make the eyelids’ corners darker for more definition. He then topped the lash lines with a liner in cocoa shade.

If the eyebrows are already set, just brush them with a spoolie.

He then capped off the entire look with lipstick and lip liner, lined a little over the lip’s lines, to make the lip color last longer. — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, video editing by Martin Ramos