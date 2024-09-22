Japanese brand unveils Stockholm-inspired 40th anniversary fall collection

Global Japanese apparel retailer Uniqlo made Edinburgh and Stockholm as inspirations for its 2024 Fall/Winter LifeWear collection, as part of its 40th anniversary this year.

MANILA, Philippines — Revenge travel is in full swing, with Scotland and Sweden on top of some wish lists. Unsurprising, since their capitals — Edinburgh and Stockholm — are two of the most stylish cities in the world.

And that’s why global Japanese apparel retailer Uniqlo made the two top European destinations as the inspiration for its 2024 Fall/Winter LifeWear collection, as part of its 40th anniversary this year.

The Manila launch was held on a rain-drenched day at the Avellana Art Gallery in Pasay City, with the presence of the brand’s Chief Operating Officer Geraldine Sia, Head of Public Relations and Sustainability Reiny Vergara, and Assistant Vice President for Marketing Andrei de Borja.

Lifewear, which prides itself in having “the best in fit and fabric made to be affordable and accessible to all,” constantly innovates and brings more warmth, more lightness, better design, and better comfort to consumers.

With the theme “Timeless Tones,” the collection blends classic styles with modern designs, creating items destined to be favorites for years to come, while bringing about “lighter fits, increased comfort, and greater functionality through new materials.”

'Timeless Tones'

The theme promotes the spirit through three sub-categories.

Neo-Tradition, which is Classic LifeWear given a new look with new silhouettes and new styling with pieces from the Wide Pants Collection, function bra tops and lightweight 3D Knits.

The brand aims to have data-driven, fully-automated 3D knit to be the future of apparel manufacturing: “Unlike the conventional method of separately producing parts like the torso and sleeves, these knits are made with the WholeGarment method to knit an entire garment on a single machine. The 3D knit is completed almost automatically from thread to finished item, with a natural form that fits snugly to the body.”

Neo-Nordic, the second sub-category, features styling and items that go seamlessly between indoor and outdoor activities. PuffTech, its newest technology, enables warmth through lighter material that is comfortable and compact. HeatTech, meanwhile, lets the wearer move without being bothered by the cold in any way.

The third sub-category is Sport Utility Wear. It offers functionality and versatility that allows stretching while presenting a new level of comfort whether on the move or just lounging around. The collection is comprised of the Dry-Ex Crew Neck Short Sleeve T-Shirt, and the W’s Ultra Stretch AIRism shorts. Both have Ultra Stretch and UV Protection features.

Other inspired pieces

The Flannel Shirt, which are soft shirts in colorful patterns, come in 100% cotton fabric brushed on both sides for a smooth outer surface and a plush feel inside.

The Sweat Shirt, which is a classic design in soft, supple fabric, is based on the idea of sweats that you want to wear daily. Its fabric feels smooth on both sides, with the inside having a loop stitching made from durable yarn that won't shed easily, and the neckline featuring a traditional V-gusset.

With 30 years of continuous evolution, the Fleece Full-Zip Jacket is made from 100% recycled polyester for warmth, comfort, and a softer texture.

There is also a never-before-seen collaboration between KAWS and Andy Warhol. This unique collection is only available at the brand’s stores and coincides with the two artists’ exhibit at The Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania this year.

Uniqlo Philippines is committed to sustainability by encouraging customers to bring their own bags. A P2 fee for new bags.is donated to support the Haribon Foundation's reforestation efforts and the ABS-CBN Foundation's marine biodiversity program, thereby helping to reduce environmental impact and funding vital conservation projects.

“We are excited to showcase to all of you our newest season collection. Featuring the theme of ‘Timeless Tones,’ we aim to bring a fresh approach to our LifeWear and showcase timeless classics. True to our LifeWear philosophy of designing clothing to make life better, these new pieces showcase our innovation to evolve classic items in terms of fit, comfort and functionality,” Sia said.

