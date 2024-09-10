Belo NEXA takes medical aesthetics to the ultimate elevated state

Stepping into NEXA proves that it isn’t your typical Belo clinic.

MANILA, Philippines — Inside Belo Medical Group’s newest and most high-end clinic, NEXA, the lines between science, luxury and culture are blurred—offering a rarefied experience where cutting-edge technology meets the bespoke care Filipinos are known for.

Located at Ayala One in Makati, stepping into NEXA proves that it isn’t your typical Belo clinic. It's where 34 years of beauty expertise evolve seamlessly into an art form, tailored meticulously to the unique needs of Belo clients who walk through its doors.

Belo NEXA’s 54 medical and non-medical staff readily provide exceptional and world-class service in a highly elevated manner, performed in any of the center’s 12 larger, more private treatment rooms or its four state-of-the-art operating theaters.

These operating theaters also serve as educational spaces for the continuous learning of Belo doctors. After all, this is the core of Belo NEXA—next-level access to the latest and most advanced treatments available in the world, right at the heart of the Philippines.

It means experiencing a new standard of care, where every detail is designed with clients’ comfort and satisfaction in mind. Patients can expect not just exceptional results, but also an experience that is personalized, luxurious and truly transformative.

To aid in this transformation, 40 machines are available in Belo NEXA alone—four of which are exclusive to the clinic and not found in other Belo branches.

Fotona NX is the gold standard in laser technology, with more than 100 treatment options available in a single machine.

Q-Facial further elevates modern facial procedures by exfoliating and hydrating the skin, while using ultrasound frequency to provide ultimate sebum and pore care.

Belo ExoScalp is a comprehensive multi-step treatment designed to address the root causes of balding and promote hair regrowth—an innovative solution that targets androgenetic alopecia with precision and care.

Lastly, the Accure Acne Laser System is a dramatic acne treatment machine that directly targets overactive sebaceous glands.

As clients undergo Belo NEXA’s signature treatments, fine details complete the experience—better-quality beddings and linens, a signature Belo NEXA scent, and a carefully curated musical playlist that enhances the senses.

At Belo NEXA, beauty and care are more than a service; they’re an art form.

Speaking of art, Kenneth Cobonpue’s Beloverse piece welcomes Belo NEXA clients who enter the 737-sqm clinic and surgicenter. A piece of art that seems to float above the room, Beloverse embodies Belo NEXA’s transcendence into the future of beauty and medical aesthetics, where advanced technologies and tranquility can be experienced together.

The best way to illustrate the Belo NEXA experience is to imagine being one of its patrons—well-trained Belo staff are poised to welcome the client with a signature mabuhay gesture, while Belo NEXA’s very own “robo-barista” automatically churns out beverages for her enjoyment. All around the center, countless haute artworks and sculptures created by three well-renowned local artists elevate the Belo beauty experience.

Dr. Vicki Belo and Dr. Hayden Kho are known advocates of Filipino medical aesthetics, championing medical tourism in the country by differentiating the Belo experience from the rest.

Belo NEXA is simply the next step in this long-term goal. Dr. Belo states: “Belo NEXA is a name that captures the essence of what we wanted this new clinic to represent—a groundbreaking revolution and a new level of aesthetic excellence. We wanted something that resonates with innovation, cutting-edge technology, and a vision for the future of beauty.”

Belo NEXA officially opened last September 5. It is located at One Ayala Mall, Ayala Ave, Makati City.

Editor’s Note: This press release from Belo is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.