Janine Gutierrez wears Inno Sotto, Vania Romoff to Venice Film Festival debut

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Janine Gutierrez made a stunning debut at the Venice Film Festival where her film "Phantosmia" by Lav Diaz premiered out of competition.

The actress arrived in the Italian city last week and shared in several social media posts that it was her first time in Venice.

During the photocall for "Phantosmia," Janine wore a black slimming sheer long-sleeved dress by Inno Sotto with a boat neckline.

Accompanying Janine at the photocall were Lav, Ronnie Lazaro, Hazel Orencio, Dong Abay, Paul Jake Paule and Paul Soriano.

The group later appeared on the red carpet for the film's premiere, with Dong holding up a Philippine flag and Janine changing into a new dress.

Janine's second outfit was a blue tulip skirt gown by Vania Romanoff with a deep neckline, slim straps, and a low back which made her look like modern Filipina Cinderella.

The actress shared several photos from both the photocall and red carpet on her Instagram account, calling the entire experience "a dream come true."

A synopsis for "Phantosmia" says Ronnie's character has a recurring mysterious olfactory problem, which a counselor believes is a phantom smell caused by trauma, meaning the character must deal with his military past.

"Reassigned in the very remote Pulo Penal Colony, he must also confront the horrific realities of his present situation."

Like most Lav films, the runtime of "Phantosmia" clocks at 245 minutes or just over four hours. This is the director's eighth movie to be part of the Venice Film Festival, now on its 81st year.

Lav's first entry "Kagadanan Sa Banwaan Ning Mga Engkanto" in 2007 received a Horizons Special Mention, "Melancholia" won the Horizon Best Film award the following year, "Ang Babaeng Humayo" starring Charo Santos-Concio won the 2016 Golden Lion, and in 2020 Lav won the Horizons Best Director plum for "Lahi, Hayop."

RELATED: Lav Diaz, Janine Gutierrez film screening at Venice Film Festival