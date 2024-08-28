Ushering in a new era in sun care: Dermaction Plus by Watsons celebrates its grand launch

MANILA, Philippines — Dermaction Plus by Watsons made a memorable debut with its first-ever event, #DermactionPlusWeightlessWonder, at the Mall of Asia’s Main Atrium recently.

The exciting launch, hosted by Bethany Talbot, brought together beauty enthusiasts, influencers and skin-care experts to celebrate the brand’s breakthrough in sun-care and skin-care innovation.

Grace Laspoña, brand manager of Dermaction Plus by Watsons, introduced the brand’s latest innovations, highlighting products like the Invisible Balm, Face and Body Lotion, and Acne Prone Aqua Gel. Her explanation of the brand’s patented technology and its focus on lightweight, powerful protection made it clear why Dermaction Plus by Watsons is a standout in the market.

“Dermaction Plus by Watsons offers advanced protection that doesn’t compromise on comfort,” Grace noted, a sentiment that resonated with many in the audience.

Grace Laspoña, brand manager of Dermaction Plus by Watsons

The event also featured a highly informative segment by Dr. Bea Chan, a board-certified dermatologist, who broke down the essentials of proper sunscreen use. She covered everything from SPF ratings to the importance of UVA/UVB protection, and shared practical tips on reapplication—common mistakes that many of us are guilty of. Dr. Bea’s advice was not only educational but also eye-opening, reinforcing the need for a reliable sun care routine.

Dr. Bea Chan

One of the highlights of the event was the interactive activities that followed. The Animation Experience and the Light as a Feather game added a fun, creative twist to the day. Participants were challenged to incorporate the lightest item from their bags into their skin-care routines, and the creativity on display was impressive. These activities weren’t just for fun—they also rewarded participants with Watsons Club points, adding a competitive edge to the day’s events.

Bethany wrapped up the program by encouraging guests to join the social media contest for the most creative Instagram Story, which sparked even more engagement. The winner, who was announced on stage, walked away with 5,000 Watsons Club points.