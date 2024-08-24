Fashioning a legacy: Jozel Ignes’ return to his roots

Returning to his hometown of Santo Niño in South Cotabato was one of the best decisions Jozel Ignes ever made. Fueled by a passion to uplift his beloved town, Ignes turned to fashion design as his canvas. Through his creations, he not only gives back to the community but also highlights the unique charm and cultural richness of Santo Niño.



From a young age, Ignes knew he wanted to become a fashion designer, inspired by his cousin who was already in the field. Initially, he pursued a Bachelor of Fine Arts major in Painting at the University of San Agustin in Iloilo City. However, after a year, he realized that painting did not fully satisfy his creative aspirations. He longed to bring his visions to life on fabric rather than canvas.

Ignes persuaded his father to let him switch programs, eventually gaining his approval to transfer. He then enrolled at the Philippine Women’s College (PWC) in Davao City, where he pursued a Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) major in Fashion Design.

During his college years in Davao, Ignes emerged as one of the promising young designers, earning recognition for his talent. He actively participated in various fashion events in the city to showcase his creations.

One notable example was his batch's thesis project in the BFA Fashion Design Program, which highlighted the 11 tribes of Davao City. This project was showcased during the PWC Fashion Design Show 2015 at the Abreeza Mall Activity Center. The batch drew inspiration from the artisanal heritage of the city's tribes to create the "Thesis Capsule Apparel Collection."

Before creating their modern-ethnic and awe-inspiring fashion design pieces, the students had to channel their creativity to reimagine details from ethnic attire, giving them a fresh, contemporary look.

Ignes deconstructed the armalis motif of the Sama tribe, transforming its curvilinear pattern into hard-edged geometric shapes reminiscent of Tetris. He strategically cut panels to incorporate these patterns into his apparel. His edgy and sporty collection was awarded “Best in Runway Appeal Presentation.”

In 2014, Ignes won the Fashion Accessory Grand Prize at the Mindanao Trade Expo. This achievement led to further recognition at the 8th Art and Design Awards, where he was honored for his contributions to art and design at a young age.

Ignes was also featured as one of Davao’s top fashion designers and participated in both national and international runway shows, including Philippine Fashion Week and Hong Kong Fashion Week.

After graduating in 2016, Ignes worked in Davao City for two years before moving to Manila to work for a couture brand. His experiences and exposure to these fashion design brands helped him improve his skills and establish a network within the fashion world.

On returning home

Despite a promising career in Manila, Ignes felt a strong pull to return home in search of a deeper sense of purpose. Seven months before the global pandemic struck, he decided to go back to his hometown, hoping to find inspiration and start anew within his community.

“It was a challenge when I started again, especially given the setup of my town. Before, I didn’t sew dresses or do beadwork; I just sketched designs. I had to relearn these skills to start my boutique shop,” he says.

Initially, he started without any capital. He looked for a client and eventually found one. The profit he earned from that job was invested in a sewing machine and a mannequin. He also needed to restudy pattern making, sewing, and beadwork.

“You need to go out of your comfort zone,” says Ignes.

Ignes transformed his grandfather’s old rice mill into his fashion headquarters. This allows him to practice what he loves while also preserving his family’s heritage.

Ignes' return to Santo Niño serves as a call to the residents to support local talents across all fields. With his beautiful creations gaining attention, various events have sought to feature his designs.

For instance, at the Mutya ng South Cotabato 2024, he designed the attire for Miss Santo Niño, Shylene Kaye Apostol Reyes. She beautifully embodied Ilonggo culture through Ignes' captivating collection titled "Coleción de Santo Niño: Patadyong Juxtaposition."

The collection comprises three distinct sets: "Patadyong ni Inday," "Burador," and "Tulabong sa Palayan." According to Ignes, it is a modernized and elevated patadyong ensemble featuring a floral-printed bodysuit.

The creative team conducted a series of photoshoots, highlighting the town's strengths. They showcased the public market, public terminal, and rice fields, paying homage to the unsung heroes behind these locations – market vendors, PUV drivers, and farmers.

The patadyong is a traditional Filipino garment, typically a rectangular or tube-like wraparound skirt, worn by both men and women. It is especially prominent in the Visayas region, including the islands of Panay and Negros. The name "patadyong" is derived from the Visayan words "pa" and "tadlong," meaning "to be left straight," which refers to its narrow and straight silhouette.

“Patadyong has the potential for a better look. That is why I created it with a modern twist. It received positive feedback. People did not expect that patadyong could become high fashion,” he says.

He chose to stay in his hometown to create beautifully made clothes, drawing most of his inspiration from his surroundings. As a descendant of Ilonggos from the Visayas, he wanted to pay homage to his roots by highlighting Ilonggo culture in South Cotabato province.

“I want to stand out from others. I want to highlight Ilonggo culture through my creations and reintroduce it to the younger generation,” Ignes says.

The Ilonggo settlers, originally from the Visayas, began migrating to South Cotabato province in the 1950s and 1960s. This was part of government resettlement programs aimed at developing Mindanao.

They brought with them rich cultural traditions and agricultural expertise, transforming the region into a productive agricultural hub. Their vibrant culture, including language, festivals, and cuisine, has significantly enriched the local community, blending seamlessly with the traditions of indigenous peoples and other settlers.

Ignes’ unique creative process allows him to experiment with inspirations drawn from his environment. He enjoys listening to music on a loop that embodies the vision he wants to bring to life in his designs. He complements his creative process with thorough research to avoid cultural appropriation. For him, it is essential to represent his creations properly to the public and minimize any potential negative criticism.

One of his biggest inspirations and mentors is the Davao-based fashion designer Emi Ingles. Ingles taught him that if he wanted to succeed in fashion, he should “go outside of the box.” This piece of advice from his teacher-mentor stuck with him, inspiring him to create unique and unconventional designs.

Ignes also urges the government and local community to support local creative talents. By doing so, these creative individuals can be utilized effectively, harnessing their skills and talents to benefit the country.

He plans to assemble a creative team to fully execute his vision. Additionally, he aims to officially establish his brand and launch it publicly. He dreams of being featured in Vogue Philippines and other fashion magazines. By achieving this, he hopes to promote his hometown and the province of South Cotabato.

“The best way to improve yourself is to go out of your comfort zone and see the world. You will learn lots of things. You can find inspiration. Just follow your heart. Find your aesthetics,” he says.