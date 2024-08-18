Miss World Philippines 2024 queens show pasarela for accidentally seeing ex

MANILA, Philippines — The victorious queens of Miss World Philippines 2024 each showed off their pageant walks during a recent visit to Philstar.com's office.

Miss World Philippines 2024 Krishnah Gravidez, Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas 2024 Dia Maté, Miss Tourism Philippines 2024 Bianca Tapia, Miss Multinational Philippines 2024 Nikke Buenafe, Face of Beauty Philippines 2024 Isabelle Bilasano, and Second Princess Sophia Bianca Santos each took turns in gracing the hallways of Philstar.com.

The six queens also did a pasarela altogether, glamorously eyeing the camera as they approached and turned away from it. They showed how they will strut in different situations: from the recently concluded Paris Olympics, to the Oscars red carpet, and how they would walk if they bumped into a crush or an ex with his new lover.

First Princess Jasmine Omay, who caught up following some personal errands, also turned the office hallways into a makeshift catwalk. — Video by Philstar.com multimedia team

