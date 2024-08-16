5 things you should know before getting lip fillers

MANILA, Philippines — Getting lip fillers can be an exciting way to enhance your appearance and boost your confidence. However, there are a few essential things to keep in mind before you take the plunge. Here’s a handy list to help you understand what to expect for natural-looking results.

1. Lip fillers can look and feel natural

Many people worry that their lips will not look natural after a lip injection and that others will notice they've had something “done.” Achieving natural-looking lips means they should look natural not only when your face is at rest but also when you smile and talk.

Restylane Kysse is made with Optimal Balance Technology (OBT), an innovative crosslinked hyaluronic acid (HA) gel created for precise, natural-looking results.

Dr. Mary Kevinne Foz, also known as Dr. Gorj, of A1 Medical Aesthetics noted that it helps her patients achieve a subtle enhancement yet provides a high level of patient satisfaction.

In a “kissability study” conducted with Restylane Kysse, 100% of participants were satisfied with their lip filler, and 96% agreed that their lips feel and look natural. Even their partners found them more attractive post-treatment.

Dr. Foz adds, “For me, the main advantage of Restylane Kysse is that you keep people guessing. The only people who should be able to tell if you’ve had a procedure is yourself and your romantic partner when they kiss you.”

2. Lip fillers require upkeep

Dr. Foz mentions that the No. 1 question from patients is about the longevity of lip fillers. For Restylane Kysse, the effects are clinically proven to last up to one year, but results may vary based on your body chemistry and the amount of product used. It’s essential to discuss with your injector the best treatment plan tailored to your needs.

Restylane Kysse is a part of the Galderma Aesthetics product line, known for personalized treatment plans to ensure patients receive the best care possible.

3. Lip fillers are for everyone

Dr. Foz is the only Filipino doctor accredited by the World Professional Association for Transgender Health. She emphasizes the importance of choosing the right kind of fillers and avoiding unregulated products.

Educating patients about safe and effective options like Restylane Kysse is crucial, especially for those exploring their gender identity and seeking aesthetic enhancements.

“Sometimes, patients will get treatments from clinics that are not FDA-approved. Or they will buy fillers online that are not regulated and ask these clinics to inject it for them,” Dr. Foz says. “So, as a doctor to trans-women patients, I have to educate them regarding the best, safest options available to them.”

4. Contoured lips are in

Current beauty trends favor lined lips topped with gloss, and Restylane Kysse can help achieve that contoured look. Whether aiming for a well-defined Cupid’s bow, symmetrical pout, or enhanced lip color and texture, Restylane Kysse can help you achieve your aesthetic goals.

Reyna ng Turismo Cavite 2024 Julia Masungsong before and after getting Restylane Kysse.

“My patients really like Restylane Kysse because of the contoured look it adds to the lips,” Dr. Foz says. “As Filipinos, our lips tend to be thinner. So, they want more plumpness and a more defined shape, with angles, to make the experience of putting on lipstick more fun.”

5. Don’t take risks

For lasting effects and an enjoyable lip filler journey, Dr. Foz recommends a few precautions. Stop smoking to avoid introducing harmful chemicals through injection openings.

Dr. Foz explains, “Restylane Kysse for me is not just ideal. I think it’s the perfect lip filler because I trust the science behind it. They get the lips they want, and still look natural. I do request patients to stop smoking after getting their lip filler injection. Because of course, the small openings that happen when you inject, I don't want the tar, the nicotine, the chemicals to go inside. Avoid infections.”

Doc Gorj (third from left) with Reyna ng Turismo Cavite 2024 Queens Julia Masungsong, Fhie Amon and Kim Dabu

Choosing the right filler and following these guidelines can help ensure a positive experience with lip enhancements. Restylane Kysse offers a reliable and natural-looking option to achieve your desired look.

