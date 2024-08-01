SM Beauty holds the ultimate beauty experience in ‘So Much Color’ event, lippie sale

SM Beauty is dedicated to celebrating every individual's unique beauty and providing a platform for self-expression.

MANILA, Philippines — SM Beauty created a spectacular experience for beauty enthusiasts this year. The "So Much Color" event, held at the SM Mall of Asia's Central Atrium on July 27, was a dazzling celebration of creativity and self-expression.

The grand event brought together influencers, media, and beauty lovers in a vibrant showcase of 27 cosmetics and hair brands.

Attendees were greeted by an energetic and welcoming atmosphere. They indulged in delightful cocktails while exploring various activities on offer.

The Central Atrium was transformed into a colorful beauty pop-up space, featuring stations where guests could swatch and shop from participating cosmetics brands and discover new essentials from hair color brands.

YOU, Barenbliss, Dazzle Me, BYS, Flormar, BLK, Happy Skin, Issy, GRWM, Ever Bilena, Careline, Spotlight, Vice Cosmetics, Absidy, Orly, Sunnies, Pretty Secret, Fresh, Maybelline, Hued, Lavojoy, L'Oreal, Revlon, Tsubaki, Liese, Hairfix, Kiss New York, Creamsilk presented their latest collections, offering guests a chance to purchase their favorite products at special event-exclusive prices.

But the celebration doesn't stop there. SM Beauty also held the highly anticipated Lippie Lovers Sale from July 26 to 29.

This was not just a sale; it was every lipstick enthusiast’s dream come true. Customers got to enjoy up to 50% off and buy one, take one deals on almost 2,000 participating products at SM Beauty stores nationwide.

A total of 3,000 lippies were sold throughout the three-day lipstick sale–proving that lippies remain to be Filipinos’ favorite cosmetics product.

The "So Much Color" pop-up continued at the Mall of Asia until July 31, offering more chances to explore, shop and enjoy exclusive deals.

SM Beauty is dedicated to celebrating every individual's unique beauty and providing a platform for self-expression. Its mission is to promote diversity, inclusivity and empowerment through beauty.

Join the conversation and relive the excitement on social media using the official hashtag #SoMuchColor and tag the official account @smbeautyph.

Disclaimer: This branded content is not covered by Philstar.com's editorial guidelines.