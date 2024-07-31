Niana Guerrero excited to do more makeup content

Dancing sensation and content creator Niana Guerrero at her 18th birthday party as posted on Instagram on January 27, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Content creator and dancer Niana Guerrero is looking forward to expanding her pool of creativity after being revealed as the new endorser for Australian cosmetics brand BYS.

Niana and actress Liza Soberano were unveiled as the latest brand ambassadors for BYS at a launch event held in SMX Convention Center, Taguig yesterday.

After the event, Niana sat down with Philstar.com for an exclusive interview to discuss her plans as part of the BYS family.

Niana expressed her gratitude being tapped as a brand endorser, despite being a novice in cosmetics, "It's insane, it means a lot to me. Since last year lang ako nag-makeup, it's like great timing."

Despite being fairly new to the makeup game, Niana managed to share aesthetic tips for content creation, such as skin preparation for natural makeup finish as well as moisturizing and hydrating one's face.

"[BYS has] lots of products you know! Before I shoot a video I usually pop on Jelly Bomb Lip Gloss and it's perfect na," Niana shared.

She has yet to make content or videos fully centered on makeup, but there are already some she is eager to try.

"I've seen trends where they do really cool stuff on their eyes, so maybe one day I'll do that," the creator told Philstar.com.

Niana capped off the interview by teasing some collaborations she had lined up, including what she and BYS are cooking up.

"It is a secret! I can tease... nothing!" Niana laughed. "You just have to watch out, there's a lot of things coming. There are really great campaigns with BYS, you just have to wait a little bit, very soon!"

