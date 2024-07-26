'Know yourself': Jericho Rosales shares fashion styling hacks

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Jericho Rosales gave tips on how to properly style yourself.

During the Uniqlo event recently, Jericho said that a person needs to know what he wants before styling himself.

"Style really starts within you. You have to know yourself and what you like. Once you find the style that you want, it's easy to go (shopping) and then pick stuff," Jericho said.

"I like white T-shirts. If I call home from taping and ask my staff, 'I need backup, I need clothes,' they know what to put together.

"It's always white shirt, pants, white or black socks and anything (that) makes me comfortable. If I'm comfortable, I know I can be stylish."

Global apparel retailer Uniqlo showcases how the right pair of trousers can make all the difference with its comfortable and stylish Wide Pants Collection, worn by style icons Jericho and Donny Pangilinan.

In an insightful conversation titled “The Uniqlo Wide Pants Collection Style Talk” recently held at SM Mall of Asia’s Main Mall Atrium Hall, the brand shared tips on how to widen your wardrobe with different silhouettes and colors. Jericho and Donny shared how their looks with the Wide Pants items elevated to their own styles, as they were joined in the panel by esteemed celebrity stylists, Cath Sobrevega and John Lozano.

Jericho and Donny talked about their trend-setting fashion principles. For Jericho, who looked dashing in the Wide Straight Jeans with its subtle stitching that creates a sophisticated look, it’s all about looking sharp while feeling at ease. Meanwhile, Donny prioritizes striking the perfect balance between casual and polished, as he sported the Wide Fit Chino Pants with an elegant silhouette from its moderately crisp twill fabric.

RELATED: Jericho Rosales marking acting comeback after 5 years with 'Lavender Fields'