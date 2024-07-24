Fendi, Chupa Chups collaborate for new lollipops, lollipop holder

MANILA, Philippines — Usually, a designer brand like Fendi would create exquisite designs for fashion accessories such as bags.

Recently, though, the Italian fashion house decided to “create” out of the box by partnering with Chupa Chups and coming up with a playful, unimaginable accessory which it just unveiled — the Fendi x Chupa Chups lollipop holder. Yes, a lollipop holder, a designer lollipop holder! No kidding.

Blending craftsmanship and irony, this unique piece made its viral debut on the Fendi Women's Autumn/Winter 2024-2025 runway, adorning numerous looks while capturing hearts with its charming design. Conceived by Silvia Venturini Fendi, who is the brand's Artistic Director of Accessories and Menswear, it evokes a sense of delightful playfulness that characterizes both Fendi and Chupa Chups.

Expertly crafted by leather artisans, this lollipop holder is an epitomé of the Maison’s creative and playful spirit combined with the highest leather expertise. Available in the form of a charm (attached to the Peekaboo ISeeU Soft, Simply Fendi and By The Way Selleria bags as seen on the runway) or a necklace, the lollipop holder can be adjusted through the leather strap to ensure it is never out of reach.

This "sweet" accessory is made in soft leather that bears the Selleria macro-stitching, which is a symbol of the fashion house's 100-year history and a tribute to Roman master saddlers. It is adorned with the signature FF logo in metal. A magnetic closure enables a smart opening and closing, while hiding the lollipop inside.

Available in an extensive palette ranging from soft hues to vibrant pop tones, the lollipop holder is the perfect accessory to add a cheerful twist to any look. Warm beige and dove grey complement aquamarine and deep red shades, while dark teal and plum hues follow the palette of the collection.

Adding exclusivity to this collector’s item whilst paying homage to the Maison’s legacy, this accessory comes with five co-branded and limited-edition Chupa Chups x Fendi lollipops This serves as a symbolic reference to the five Fendi sisters. Their Choco Vanilla flavor is a sweet reminiscence of childhood taste, while also recalling the tones of the timeless Fendi Pequin striped logo-non-logo.

Wrapped in a distinctive FF logo cover, the special lollipops combine the iconic Fendi pattern with the renowned Chupa Chups lollipop logo.

The lollipop holder is now available in the Italian luxury label's boutiques worldwide and via fendi.com.