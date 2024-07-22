SONA 2024: Francis Libiran reveals design for Kusug Tausug partylist representative

MANILA, Philippines — Renowned fashion designer Francis Libiran is once again frontlining his creative genius as he dresses up guests and representatives for the State of the Nation Address (SONA) 2024 today in Batasang Pambansa.

A very distinct cultural attire called the “Batawi” will be highlighted by Libiran. Also known as the “Badjuh Masigpit” because of its body-embracing fit, this colorful native attire is made of velvet or silk and is carefully adorned with gold or copper buttons, also called “Tambuko.”

The intricate and colorful dress by Libiran will be worn by Rep. Shernee Tan-Tambut, the partylist representative of Kusug Tausug who is the big voice for the Muslim Mindanao welfare in the House of Representatives.

Her dress will be complemented by a beautiful Sawwal or loose trousers, an artistically embroidered blanket attire called the Habul Tiyahi'an, and the Kindang, a wrap or an overlay around the waist and is similar to the Tapis of non-Muslim Filipinas. The Kindang is made of Pis Syabit cloth, which Libiran embellished with colorful beads.

"This being my last SONA as a legislator, I wanted to wear something that will show the history and culture of Sulu in its heyday as an economic power in the south. My three-piece SONA attire, created by one of my favorite Philippine designers, Francis Libiran, is a favored design of the ladies of the sultanate which is a representation of our people," Tan-Tambut shared in a statement sent to Philstar.com.

"This design is very special as it conforms to traditional and cultural modes that enhance the practice of ancestral legacy," Libiran was quoted as saying in the same statement.

"It has now become the proud pattern for female Tausugs to don the Batawi on very special occasions, and to be instrumental in creating something that brings pride to them, I am truly all for it."

