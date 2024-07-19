Nadine Lustre reacts to being 'Estetik Queen'

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Nadine Lustre is tagged as the "Estetik Queen," the Filipinized version of the English word "aesthetic," by many online users.

Many of them observed how the actress keeps her Instagram feed curated with good quality photos.

The actress is aware of the tag. She was asked about the features she unlocked in the newest and first artificial intelligence phones by Oppo, the Reno 12 5G series. Nadine was at the launch of the new phone series last July 13 in SM City Sta. Rosa in Laguna.

"I am laughing because people know me as the 'aesthetic queen.' So, at least now, I'm happy we have the AI Eraser because it just makes everything make better. I love clean photos. I like it when it's minimalist, when it's perfect and when it's clean," she said.

The Reno 12 5G series features the upgraded AI Eraser 2.0, which now has a “Remove People” function. As its name suggests, the function allows users to "erase" people or objects in a photo or selfie in a matter of seconds as long as the smartphone is connected to the Internet.

"I hate saying aesthetic now (laughs). Sorry. Pero it is what it is and it keeps the aesthetic of all of my content. It's something that I'm very, very particular with," she said.

