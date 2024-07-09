Want to go skinhead? Ryza Cenon gives advice

MANILA, Philippines — “Sobrang presko!”

Such was the feeling of going bald for the first time for Kapuso star Ryza Cenon.

Since shaving her head last month for a new movie, Ryza said more and more fans have been approaching her for pictures.

“Oh! ’Yan pala ang hitsura n’ya in person, ganyan, tapos sasabihin, bagay sa’yo. And then magpapa-picture sa’yo,” she dished on the usual reactions she got for her new ‘do.

Last week, at the launch of Italian bag label Biagini Borse in Corso Como 88 in One Ayala Mall in Makati City, Ryza wore an oversized Farah Abu-designed floral ear cuff to suit her bald head.

Also complementing her new style is Biagini Borse, a welcome addition to luxury retailer Corso Como 88’s wide array of brands like Loewe, Celine, Prada and Dior Pinel et Pinel, A.P.C., Jacquemus, Acne Studios, Sequoia, Lancaster, Gianni Chiarini, By Far, and Buti Italia, to name a few.

“There was a time I was out shopping in Italy, and then I saw Biagini in one of the stores. I immediately fell in love with the hobo bag (Legenda) in python leather. It was beautiful and lightweight for a python bag and I ended up getting every color of this particular bag,” Corso Como 88 founder Imelda Menguito-Sciandra shared her reason in adding the renowned brand to Corso Como 88’s product portfolio.

Ryza’s new hairdo is for the new Viva Films project “Lilim,” where she plays Helena, alongside Heaven Peralejo and Eula Valdez.

When she starts shooting again for the film, she will shave her head again into a skinhead, which she would keep until August or until the shooting ends.

So far, Ryza is enjoying her new bald life especially since it makes it easier for her to take a bath.

“Sobrang nakaka-save ka ng time kapag nakakaligo ka,” she assured, “Minsan tinatamad tayo maligo, ‘di ba, kasi magpapatuyo pa tayo ng hair. Ngayon, hindi ko na s’ya iniisip. Maliligo na lang ako and then dire-diretso na bihis then done!”

More than just a new fashion statement, she dedicated her baldness to cancer patients and those who lost hair due to conditions like depression and Alopecia.

“I admire all who’s going through a lot in their lives, who needs to lose their hair just to fight for their lives. You are a warrior!” she said in an Instagram post.

“With or without hair, you are beautiful and strong person. Keep fighting! Never ever lose hope. Embrace it and be kind to yourself.

“Shout out sa mga cancer patients na nag under go ng chemotherapy, sa mga may alopecia, & under depression. Keep on living your life fully everyday because you matter.”

For those who are also wanting to sport a skinhead, her advice is “Kailangan lang talaga buo ang loob mo… Ako kasi, kinabahan ako kung ano ‘yung magiging hitsura, and after ko gupitin ‘yung sarili kong bohok, sinabi ko lang, ‘Bahala na’.”

While Ryza was the first one to run the shaver over her head, she clarified that professional hairstylists finished the job.

“Basta kaya mo lang dalhin ang sarili mo, kahit ano pa ‘yang hitsura ng hair mo, maganda ‘yan sa paningin ng mga tao!” — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, video editing by Martin Ramos