^

Fashion and Beauty

‘That’s my favorite!’: What Jake Cuenca, Chie Filomeno love to see on each other

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
June 24, 2024 | 3:30pm

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Jake Cuenca cannot help but rave over girlfriend Chie Filomeno's sexy outfit at the recent opening of Swiss label Bally's new store in Rustan's Makati.

“Me? When she’s wearing a midriff like that, favorite! That’s my favorite!” Jake exclaimed over Chie's crop top during an exclusive interview with Philstar.com.

“Definitely, tinted shades! Kasi s’ya lang ‘yung nagti-tinted shades. The way he styles himself also,” Chie said on what she loves to see on her boyfriend.

They do not pick on how each other dresses up, but Jake admitted that he sometimes asks Chie on what style would work.

“Sometimes, jewelry we talk about, if we want to wear matching watches, matching jewelry," he said. 

Jake and Chie were among the guests at the opening of Bally’s Rustan’s Makati store, which according to the department store chain’s statement, marks a significant milestone in the Swiss luxury brand's expansion in the Philippines. This latest addition showcases the evolution of the brand’s visual identity, integrating Swiss design values that resonate with discerning individuals seeking quality and style.

vuukle comment

CHIE FILOMENO

JAKE CUENCA
Philstar
x
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with