‘That’s my favorite!’: What Jake Cuenca, Chie Filomeno love to see on each other

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Jake Cuenca cannot help but rave over girlfriend Chie Filomeno's sexy outfit at the recent opening of Swiss label Bally's new store in Rustan's Makati.

“Me? When she’s wearing a midriff like that, favorite! That’s my favorite!” Jake exclaimed over Chie's crop top during an exclusive interview with Philstar.com.

“Definitely, tinted shades! Kasi s’ya lang ‘yung nagti-tinted shades. The way he styles himself also,” Chie said on what she loves to see on her boyfriend.

They do not pick on how each other dresses up, but Jake admitted that he sometimes asks Chie on what style would work.

“Sometimes, jewelry we talk about, if we want to wear matching watches, matching jewelry," he said.

Jake and Chie were among the guests at the opening of Bally’s Rustan’s Makati store, which according to the department store chain’s statement, marks a significant milestone in the Swiss luxury brand's expansion in the Philippines. This latest addition showcases the evolution of the brand’s visual identity, integrating Swiss design values that resonate with discerning individuals seeking quality and style.