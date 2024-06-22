LIST: Miss World Philippines presents 2024 official candidates in sashing ceremony

MANILA, Philippines — The Miss World Philippines (MWP) organization presented the 35 official delegates to members of the media through a sashing ceremony in the ballroom of Seda Manila Bay.

The ladies also sashayed on the runway with identical yellow bikinis and evening gowns in varying hues of the azure palette.

"This year, MWP will be revolutionary in its execution and production. We will bring MWP up to a level truly its own," said MWP National Director Arnold L. Vegafria during the mid-afternoon event.

The official delegates, in alphabetical order, are:

- Ma. Sophia Torino (Baco, Oriental Mindoro)

- Marianel Tan (Bacolod City)

- Krishnah Marie Gravidez (Baguio City)

- Patricia Bianca Tapia (Batangas)

- Eula Arielle Paltep (Benguet)

- Jeanne Isabelle Bilasano (Bicol Region)

- Jamila Dumlao (Cagayan Province)

- Alexandra Azañes (Lucena City)

- Shekainah Jones Tamayo (Caniogan, Pasig)

- Mariam Lara Ashraf Abd el Hamid (Capiz)

- Dia Mate - (Cavite)

- Clytemnestra Miaflor Juan (Dasmariñas City)

- Sofi Maxim Margareta Grenmo (Cebu)

- Jerica Reyes (Central Visayas)

- Angel Policarpio Gutierrez (Concepcion, Tarlac)

- Jane Darren Genobisa (Davao del Sur)

- Precious Ramiragen Batiancelli (Don Salvador Benedicto, Occidental Negros)

- Regina Angelin Patiag (Gen. Trias)

- Kara Athena de Leon (Guimaras)

- Arrieanna Zobelle Beron (Iloilo City)

- Dilme Amanda Perera (Iloilo Province)

- Tanya Francesca Granados (Laguna)

- Riana Agatha Pangindian - (Pasig City)

- Dolly Ceballos Cruz (Malaybalay, Bukidnon)

- Gabrielle Marie Lantzer (Manila)

- Raine Africa (Marikina City)

- Sophia Bianca Santos (Pampanga)

- Nikki Buenafe (Pangasinan)

- Christine delos Reyes Chagas (Quezon City)

- Ma. Andrea Endicio (Quezon Province)

- Lance Marie Escalante (Surigao del.Norte)

- Paolo Bagaforo (Taguig City)

- Jasmine Omay (Tarlac Province)

- Princess Kazel Oseo (Zambales), and

- Krishna Benedict Astillero Mendoza (Zamboanga del Sur)

The Sports Challenge was held last June 21, while the Beach Body challenge will unravel in Aqua Boracay on June 25. Aside from the Miss World Philippines title, two other lucky delegates will be proclaimed Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas and Miss Tourism, respectively.

The Miss World Philippines 2024 final show is slated on July 19 in the SM Mall of Asia Aren in Pasay City. Outgoing queen Gwendolyne Fourniol will crown her successor at the close of the coronation night ceremonies.Stay tuned!

