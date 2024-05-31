Careline turns 19: It's Careline’s birthday, but you get the gifts!

Get every single Careline product for only P190 this June!

MANILA, Philippines — We've all grown up with Careline, from those first drugstore experiments to our current TikTok makeup routines. It's a true Gen Z staple, and to celebrate 19 years of slaying, they're having a major sale.

Get every single Careline product for only P190 this June! That's right, stock up on all your faves and discover some new ones without breaking the bank.

Definitely a 19th birthday to remember! Here's our top picks:

The OG Graph-Ink Collection. The eyeliners that basically tattoo themselves on (in the best way possible)? Get anything from the Graph-Ink line for P190 each (originally P220 – P275).

Careline Multi-sticks. These do-it-all sticks are all the rage for blushing, contouring and highlighting! Snag them for P190, down from their usual P250 price tag.

Spongebob Collection. This limited-edition collab is too cute to miss! The entire 33-piece set (originally P250 – P395) is now just P190 each.

Careline Tinted Mint Balm. This cult fave is basically a dupe for those high-end mint tints, but way better for your wallet. It leaves a gorgeous stain and keeps your lips feeling good. Originally Php 275, now it's just Php 190!

Careline Oil-control Skin Tint. SPF 50+ PA+++ for the win! This universal shade skin tint is a dream for acne-prone and sensitive skin, and it's only P190 (originally P285).

Fruity Lip Oil. Remember those OG “Fruitilicious” lip gloss rollers? Careline brought them back, better than ever! This color-adapting lip oil comes in three scents and is infused with Vitamin E for a super fetch, super nourishing tint. Yes, only P190.

Ready to stock up on your Careline faves? Head over to Shopee, Lazada, Tiktok Shop or your nearest Careline store. This sale is crazy and runs for the whole month of June, so don't miss out!

Editor's Note: This is a press release from Careline. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent of our Editorial newsroom.