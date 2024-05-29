SB&W launches South Korean skin-care brands Désembre and Dermagarden in Manila

MANILA, Philippines — Sapphire Beauty & Wellness (SB&W), a company dedicated to providing high-quality beauty and wellness products to the Philippine market recently unveiled two South Korean skin-care brands, Désembre and Dermagarden, at the Hilton Grand Ballroom in Newport City.

Désembre and Dermagarden are brands manufactured by Hyunjin C&T, a premier manufacturer with over 25 years of experience in the competitive South Korean skincare and cosmetics industry. Unlike other brands that rely on OEM manufacturers, Hyunjin C&T has been developing and manufacturing their own products.

SB&W was founded by the husband and wife team of Ricky and Mary Ann Palad. According to Ricky, SB&W chairman and CEO, they have been looking at venturing into the beauty and wellness industry as early as 10 years ago.

“We finally found Hyunjin C&T manufacturing in South Korea that carries the same value and commitment of SB&W Co. We are both committed to put a smile on everyone who uses our products,” he said.

At the launch hosted by media personality and celebrity influencer Regine Tolentino, SB&W and Hyunjin C&T showcased Désembre, a line of treatment products for use in skin-care salons and clinics, and Dermagarden, a line of personal skin-care products.

Ricky and Mary Ann are entrepreneurs who have long established themselves in the information technology industry. However, their interest in the beauty and wellness sector is more personal.

“After the pandemic, we noticed that more and more people put emphasis on taking care of their body and wellness. People who were not keen on using skin-care products or have been ignoring their skin problems suddenly started looking for help or for a confidant who will help them in their newfound self-love, post-pandemic. At SB&W, we personally want to be that friend and confidant. We believe that the journey to self-love begins from within, and we want to guide them in this journey,” he explained.

“It took us some time to find and launch skin-care products and services as we were searching for the right product to distribute to the market. We wanted to test the products ourselves first,” he added.

“SB&W aims to be a premier Filipino lifestyle brand by distributing world-class products that are safe, functional, fashionable, trendy and cost-effective,” according to Mary Ann, the COO of SB&W.

“The biggest advantage of Hyunjin C&T is that we develop new raw materials and technologies faster than other companies. For example, we were the first in Korea to introduce hemp seed oil products, which are currently the hottest raw materials in the world of skin care. We were also the first in Korea to introduce products containing snail and mayu (horse oil),” said Jung Sung-han, chairman of Hyunjin C&T.

Editor's Note: This is a press release from Sapphire Beauty & Wellness. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent of our Editorial newsroom.