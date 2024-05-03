WATCH: Stéphane Rolland receives Designer of the Year award in Dubai

MANILA, Philippines — Stéphane Rolland, the French fashion designer with his own haute couture fashion brand, arrived at the red carpet of the Emigala Fashion and Beauty Awards night with his muse, the Chinese superstar Fan Bingbing.

Bingbing was wearing Rolland’s creation from his Spring 2023 Haute Couture collection. She also wore his pieces at the 2023 Singapore International Film Festival when she was honored with the Cinema Icon Award, and at the 17th Asian Film Awards in Hong Kong this March.

The Emigala Awards "Glitz and Glamour: A Celebration of Fashion and Beauty" was held on April 28 in Festival Bay Arena By Intercontinental, Dubai Festival City. The event, which was attended by big names in fashion and entertainment in the Arab world and beyond, was a tribute to the late great musical genius Michael Jackson.

Rolland received the Designer of the Year award while Bingbing was awarded as the Global Fashion Icon of the Year. — Photo by @mengqiangfan via Instagram; video by Michael Cinco