Chinese superstar Fan Bingbing receives 2024 Emigala Global Fashion Icon of the Year Award

MANILA, Philippines — Fan Bingbing, 42, the Chinese actress, model, television producer and singer, was awarded the 2024 Emigala Global Fashion Icon of the Year.

The Emigala Awards "Glitz & Glamour: A Celebration of Fashion and Beauty" was held on April 28 in Festival Bay Arena By Intercontinental, Dubai Festival City. The event, which was attended by big names in fashion and entertainment in the Arab world and beyond, was a tribute to the late great musical genius Michael Jackson.

Bingbing won Best Actress at the Asian Film Awards in 2017 for "I Am Not Madame Bovary," and was honored at the 2023 Singapore International Film Festival with the Cinema Icon Award.

At the red carpet of the Emigala Awards, she wore a Stéphane Rolland hooded haute-couture creation, then changed into a red Andrea Brocca Swarovski-embroidered gown to receive her award. — Photo by Magic Liwanag, video by Michael Cinco