fresh no ads
Issa Pressman sizzles at Kenzo event, bares summer must-haves | Philstar.com
^

Fashion and Beauty

Issa Pressman sizzles at Kenzo event, bares summer must-haves

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
April 19, 2024 | 9:58am

MANILA, Philippines — Musician and influencer Issa Pressman shared her summer must-haves at the recent spring-summer 2024 collection launch of Paris fashion house Kenzo in Greenbelt 3, Makati City.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, the younger sister of actress Yassi Pressman said bucket hats and big sun hats are "definitely" her must-haves this summer, when temperatures are reportedly at their highest.

Issa and boyfriend, singer-actor-talent manager James Reid, just made summer hotter with their sweet moments at the Kenzo event. — Photo, video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo; video editing by Martin Ramos

vuukle comment

ISSA PRESSMAN
Philstar
x
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with