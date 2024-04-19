Issa Pressman sizzles at Kenzo event, bares summer must-haves

MANILA, Philippines — Musician and influencer Issa Pressman shared her summer must-haves at the recent spring-summer 2024 collection launch of Paris fashion house Kenzo in Greenbelt 3, Makati City.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, the younger sister of actress Yassi Pressman said bucket hats and big sun hats are "definitely" her must-haves this summer, when temperatures are reportedly at their highest.

Issa and boyfriend, singer-actor-talent manager James Reid, just made summer hotter with their sweet moments at the Kenzo event. — Photo, video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo; video editing by Martin Ramos