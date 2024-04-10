Fashion influencer Laureen Uy ties the knot with long-time boyfriend

Laureen Uy tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Miggy Cruz.

MANILA, Philippines — Fashion influencer Laureen Uy recently married her long-time boyfriend Miggy Cruz at Club Paradise in Palawan.

In her Instagram account, Laureen posted videos and photos of their beach wedding.

"Introducing Mr. & Mrs. Cruz!" she captioned one of the posts.

In another post, Laureen described the wedding as "best days of our lives" as she thanked those who attended the wedding.

"So many people to thank— our family, principal sponsors, friends, suppliers, Club Paradise for making this a perfect day! Sorry in advance, dami naming ppost na photos in the next few days," she added.

According to Laureen, she wore a wedding dress by Vivienne Westwood.

"I instantly fell in love with it. Shout out to The Loft Bridal team for making sure I get it on time and for attending to all my needs. Got my veil from them too," she said.

Celebrities such as Vice Ganda, Kaila Estrada, Anne Curtis, James Reid, Issa Pressman, to name a few, attended the wedding.

RELATED: Zanjoe Marudo marries Ria Atayde