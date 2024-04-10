Saudi Arabia, Iran to reportedly join Miss Universe 2024

MANILA, Philippines — Middle-eastern media company, News18, reported on how Saudi Arabia is embracing the progressive move with its interest in joining Miss Universe.

The 27-year-old Rumy Alqahtani, an influencer-model from Riyadh, was reportedly chosen to represent the country at the forthcoming Mexico pageant in November.

On Instagram, where Rumy has a million followers, she shared the exciting news about her new journey as Saudi Arabia's candidate to compete at the 73rd Miss Universe edition.

This is seen as part of Saudi Arabia Vision 2030 in helping the oil-producing state to diversify its economy. Critics, however, called such a move by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) to buy some political mileage from the younger population.

Meanwhile, Iran is likewise gearing up for its maiden voyage in the Miss Universe pageant. Miss Universe Persia national director Golshan Barazesh Bakhtiary wrote that "seven years of effort have led me to this moment. To those who wonder what I would do if faced with a negative response after seven years, I say I would keep trying; finding new ways to make my dream of participating in Miss Universe a reality.

"In this world, 'impossible' holds no sway! Miss Universe flows through my veins, a dream I've carried for 24 years. It's woven into the fabric of my being, like religion. I call upon all Persian women to seize the opportunities we've fought for and pursue their dreams. From the days when I judged Miss Universe in Italy to now, the dream has persisted," she added.

"I've imagined this moment countless times, prepared speeches, but now words aren't necessary. I've carried this dream within me for too long. Miss Universe was the dream of a 9-year-old girl with thick glasses, not always taken seriously. A girl with flaws, like a lazy eye, who wore glasses with pride. Today, I embrace my imperfections, knowing they're part of my purpose. I'm content, even if I'm not conventionally beautiful because I know why I'm here. So, I smile, glasses and all," wrote the national director on the Miss Universe Persia page/site.

With the participation now of a number of Middle-eastern beauties, the inclusivity clause of the Miss Universe pageant has become much more broader. And with such a brave move, it won't come as a surprise if other more conservative sectors will join in the bandwagon sooner than expected.