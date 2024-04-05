'She’s very smart': Pia Wurtzbach on batchmate Christi McGarry joining Miss Universe Philippines 2024

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach is happy for her 2015 Binibining Pilipinas batchmate and Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinetal 2015 Christi McGarry’s new Miss Universe Philippines campaign.

In an interview with Philstar.com and other select press at L’Oreal Paris’ “Sayang? No, I’m worth it” campaign launch in Manila last week, Pia admitted that she had been giving Christi some advice for competing at this year’s Miss Universe Philippines.

“I'm always giving her advice. I think she knows what to do,” Pia said.

For Pia, McGarry’s biggest asset is her intelligence.

“She’s very smart, and she's preparing,” Pia said.

But while Pia supports her 2015 batchmate, she urged pageant fans to not only support pageant veterans like McGarry.

“There's also a lot of women this year that are strong candidates. The thing is, you can't just look at the repeaters as the possible winners because you just never know who's going to shine on that night.”

According to Pia, she is open to give counsel to anyone interested to compete, not just to her friends.

“I'm always willing to talk as long as they want the help,” she enthused, “Of course, I'm also willing, but I also understand that the times are changing now. I competed nine years ago with a different set of rules, different owners. So my advice can only be like for personality, development na lang ng confidence nila, But on how the competition works, I'm not exactly sure how it works anymore because of this huge shift that's happened.”

Miss Universe Philippines 2024 will stage its coronation night on May 22 in Mall of Asia Arena, Pasay City. — Video by Deni Bernardo; additional video editing by Martin Ramos, Anjilica Andaya