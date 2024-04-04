Anya Taylor-Joy admits secret marriage, Dior gown embroidered with love story

MANILA, Philippines — "Queen's Gambit" star Anya Taylor-Joy announced that she married American musician Malcolm McRae two years ago in a throwback post on Instagram.

The "Dune 2" star posted their wedding photos yesterday.

"Two years ago, on April Fools, I secretly married my best friend in New Orleans. The magic of that day is ingrained in every cell of my being, forever. Happy second (first) anniversary my love…you’re the coolest," she wrote on her caption.

She posted three photos and a video. One photo shows her walking with her veil covering her face and a long trail. One photo shows her and her groom with actress Cara Delevingne. Another photo shows a plate with a cake designed as heart, which Anya said are "anatomically correct heart cakes. Yes, I am the vampire Lestat."

Lestat refers to the fictional character created by popular fiction writer Anne Rice, known for writing vampire books.

Anya's beautiful gown with bird details on the front is by French fashion house Dior.

McRae also posted on his Instagram.

"I love you now and somehow I always have and somehow it will never end. Happy two year anniversary (yesterday), beautiful," he wrote on Instagram.

