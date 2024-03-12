Score this Sun Safe Pouch for your summer essentials

Chic and practical, the Nature Republic Sun Safe Pouch lets you carry your essentials with style. It is perfect for everyday use, travel and even outdoor activities!

MANILA, Philippines — K-Beauty brand Nature Republic introduces the Sun Safe Pouch, designed to be your steadfast companion this summer 2024.

The star of this exclusive collection is the California Aloe Fresh Powdery Sun Stick, a multi-award winning product that allows for fast and easy application, leaves no white cast, and is lightweight and non-sticky.

Touching up has never been this easy! Stay confidently #AloeSunSafe with the new Nature Republic Sun Safe Pouch

It includes four products, and here's how to use them:

Step 1: Beauty Tool Oil Control Film

Bye, bye grease! Reduce shine while you’re on-the-go with these small, compact sheets that absorb excess oil to help you stay matte throughout the day.

Step 2: Soothing & Moisture Aloe Vera 92% Soothing Gel Mist

Now that your face is an oil-free canvas, it's time to lay a new base. Soak up some moisture with a few spritzes of this hydrating, aloe-scented mist to keep your skin feeling quenced and refreshed.

Step 3: California Aloe Fresh Powdery Sun Stick

Reapplying sunscreen is just as important as remembering to put it on in the morning! Make sure you’re protected from pesky UV rays by swiping the Fresh Powdery Sun Stick evenly all over your face.

Step 4: Essential Lip Balm

Your kissers need some love, too! Keep chapped lips at bay with this moisturizing but non-sticky vegan-certified lip balm. Take your pick from colorless options like Peppermint and Herb, to a subtle wash of color like Camelia, Grapefruit and Rose.

The Nature Republic Sun Safe Pouch is now available at all Nature Republic stores and online.