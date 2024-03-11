Megan Young apologizes after fixing Miss Botsawana's hair at Miss World 2024

Megan Young said that she doesn’t have any intention to invade personal space by fixing Lesego's hair.

MANILA, Philippines — Miss World 2013 Megan Young apologized for fixing Miss Botsawana Lesego Chombo's hair during the Question and Answer segment at the recent Miss World 2024.

In her Facebook account, Megan said she just wanted to help Lesego.

"Last night during the final, I fixed Lesego Chombo’s (Miss Botswana) hair on stage. I wanted to offer a helping hand but I failed to oversee the bigger picture. This coud have caused distress during that moment and I have been made aware that culturally, this is unacceptable," she said.

"We have spoken privately last night at the hotel and I have apologized to Lesego in private," she added.

Megan said that she doesn’t have any intention to invade personal space by fixing Lesego's hair.

"To those who witnessed the incident, I also want to apologize for any discomfort or confusion my actions may have caused. It was a thoughtless and disrespectful act, and I take full responsibility for it," she said.

"I assure you that it was not my intention to invade personal space or make anyone feel uncomfortable. I deeply regret my actions and will strive to be more mindful and respectful in the future," she added.

After the pageant, a Botswanian content creator accused Megan of being a racist after she fixed Lesego's hair.

“In my own opinion, that presenter wasn’t fixing Lesego’s hair. And there was nothing wrong with her hair," the content creator said.

"The presenter wanted to kill Lesego’s confidence and also show judges that it wasn’t her natural hair but a wig," he added.

RELATED: Megan Young returning to Miss World as host