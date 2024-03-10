Czech Republic is 71st Miss World winner

Czech Republic's Krystyna Pyszkova bested 111 ladies at the end of the 71st Miss World coronation night on March 10, 2024 (Manila time) held in Jio Convention Center in India. Philippine bet Gwendolyne Fourniol failed to make it to the pageant's Top 40 cut.

MANILA, Philippines — After Poland's victory in 2022, another European delegate won the Miss World crown.

Krystyna Pyszkova of the Czech Republic was crowned the 71st Miss World titleholder, besting 111 other hopefuls at the glitzy rites in Mumbai, India. She was also proclaimed the continental winner of Europe during the final round. Karolina Bielawska of Poland crowned the Eastern European beauty at the culmination of the show.

Following the pageant's new format, Yasmina Zaytoun of Lebanon is the lone runner-up, and was named the continental queen for Asia/Oceania. The two other finalists, Lesego Chombo of Botswana was named the continental winner for Africa, while Aché Abrahams of Trinidad & Tobago was proclaimed the continental winner for the Americas & the Caribbean.

The delegates from Brazil, Uganda, England and India made it to the Top 8, while delegates from Dominican Republic, Mauritius, Spain and Australia completed the Top 12.

Winning answer

During a special segment, Miss World Organization Founder and Chief Executive Officer Julia Morley handed out the Humanitarian Award to the Reliance Foundation and its prime mover Niya Mukesh Ambani. Prior to the announcement of the Final Four, the semi-finalists were made to pitch their reasons why they should win the Miss World crown before the judging panel and a few members from Shark Tank India.

In the question-and-answer during the Top 8 semi-finals, Czech Republic answered: "I want you to imagine one thing. Imagine that you're a child and you have your dreams and your hopes but as you grow older, your dreams are going further and further away.

"Now, imagine that you are a parent and your child needs to go to through the same situation — having a dream but while growing up, the dream is going further and further and that's because the children doesn't get the proper education to fulfill that dream."

She expounded that, "As of 2024, it is still a fact that 250 million children are out of school worldwide and that's why my lifelong mission is providing quality education to unprivileged children.

"I believe education is the fundamental right every child deserves and I'm here to advocate for those children. It's something that I've been doing for a very long time, much before I entered pageantry. It's something that's really close to my heart that I would love doing; either I win or I don't win Miss World. Thank you so much."

Krystyna is a staunch advocate for the provision of education to the underprivileged. She does her campaigns not only in the Czech Republic, but also for the unschooled children in Tanzania.

The other lucky delegates who made it to the quarterfinals were Nepal (Beauty with a Purpose project), Martinique (Top Model), Croatia (Sports), Vietnam (Multimedia), Tunisia (Talent), Nigeria and Zimbabwe (Head-to-Head) from the fast track challenges. Delegates from Belize, Canada, Peru, Puerto Rico, Cameroon, Kenya, Madagascar, Somalia, South Africa, South Sudan, Tanzania, Belgium, Gibraltar, France, Italy, Wales, Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand and Turkiye also made the cut.

Co-hosted by Miss World 2013 Megan Young and Indian filmmaker Karan Johar, the 2024 Miss World coronation night was beamed live to a global audience from the Jasmine Ballroom of the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, India.

