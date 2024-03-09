Miss World 2024 announces official format

Gwendolyne Fourniol during one of her photoshoots before her coronation night as Miss World Philippines 2022. Miss World 2021 Top 13 finalist Tracy Maureen Perez passes on the crown to Gwendolyne.

MANILA, Philippines — The Miss World Organization (MWO) has announced its official competition format for the 71st pageant edition. While most pageants announce a Top 5 or Top 3 in the final round, the MWO decided that for 2024 it would only have a Top 2 — a winner and her runner-up!

While those accustomed to the usual format may find this move as unorthodox, many also welcome it as an innovation and, perhaps, a harbinger for future pageant formats.

From the 112 candidates, 40 quarterfinalists will be announced in the first cut. These number will come from the fast track challenges — five from the head-to-head challenge, four from the Beauty with a Purpose best continental projects, one each from the Top Model, Sports, Multimedia and Talent challenges (13) and 27 other delegates chosen by the preliminary judges.

From 40, the number will be whittled down to Top 12 semi-finalists, with at least two qualifiers from each of the four regions (Asia/Oceania, Africa, Europe and The Americas). From that number, two representatives from each of the regions will comprise the Top 8.

From the eight representatives, one delegate from each region will make up the Top 4 finalists and then the Top 2 highest scoring delegates will battle it out to become the new Miss World and her runner-up.

In a social media post, Miss World Philippines National Director Arnold L. Vegafria wrote a well-wishing post for Philippine representative, Gwendolyne Fourniol.

"The long wait is over! After two long years, you finally got your chance to conquer the global pageant stage. With your unique beauty, infectious wit and charm and your powerful advocacy for educational empowerment for underprivileged kids, we are confident that you can bring home the Philippines' second Miss World crown," Vegafria wrote.

"So far, you've put up an impressive performance in the pageant preliminaries (Top 20 in Top Model, Top 23 in Talent, and Top 25 in Head-to-Head challenge), but we know it's still a long and arduous journey to coronation night. Your Miss World Philippines family, friends, and all your Filipino pageant fans are behind you all the way and will be rooting for your victory," he added.

To be hosted by Filipina actress and Miss World 2013 Megan Young and Indian celebrity Karan Johar, the 71st Miss World pageant edition will unfold on March 9 (March 10 in Manila) at the Jio World Convention Center in Mumbai, India.

