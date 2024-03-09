Collagen bio-stimulator marks a year in Philippine market

MANILA, Philippines — Collagen bio-stimulator Sculptra celebrates a year since its introduction to the Philippine aesthetics market, with further plans of expansion in the coming years.

A product of Galderma Injectable Aesthetics, the collagen bio-stimulator takes pride in tapping into the body's natural collagen count rather than injecting additional chemicals.

It contains a biocompatible synthetic substance called poly-L-lactic acid or SCA, which rebuilds the skin's structural foundation, stimulating collagen production for a gradual and progressive radiance visible withing the first month.

The treatment is said to offer natural results that last up to two years after three completed sessions. Its makers claim that the skin will never return to its original baseline in that time.

Since its arrival in the Philippines last March 2023, the collagen bio-stimulator is offered in at least 130 clinics nationwide. According to Galderma's marketing manager Christine Yap-Legaspi, they are planning to make it available in more areas.

One of the dermatologists with experience overseeing injecting the bio-stimulator, Dr. Sidney Cu, backed the treatment's results, comparing the outcome with the immediate results of plastic surgery and even recommending annual maintenance sessions after the initial recommended three sessions.

While Sculptra is applicable to the whole body, it is only approved by the Food and Drug Administration to be applied on the face.

Additionally, Galderma's General Manager Louie Roxas stressed that treatments must always be discussed between patients and medically trained professionals for better-looking results; this also extends to future treatment sessions.

Roxas estimates that the cost of treatment sessions across clinics can be between P55,000 and P83,000; hence, it is the reason why the company offers package deals for interested clients.

