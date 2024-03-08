WATCH: ‘Afams’ go gaga over ‘unli’ makeup claw machine

MANILA, Philippines — Do you always win when playing a claw machine?

If only claw machines are always free and "unli," right?

At the recent “Kiss of Bliss” campaign launch of Korean beauty brand Barenbliss in Poblacion, Makati City, a claw machine where one can play for free and for an unlimited number of times was setup – and it was a hit among the beauty enthusiast guests, most especially, foreign or “afam” models who lined up to get as many chances as they could to scoop up Barenbliss makeup being hugged by cuddly teddy bears!

Matthew Salud, Barenbliss Philippines’ Assistant Brand Manager for Marketing, told Philstar.com that he is among the lucky ones who always win at claw machines.

According to him, the “Kiss of Bliss” campaign includes a special box of the Korean beauty brand’s cruelty-free lipstick, face powder, eyeshadow and other products that beauty junkies can use to keep their special memories in.

Embodying the new campaign is social media influencer Toni Sia, who Salud said, embodies the campaign’s values of “having fun and romanticizing life.”

Apart from the claw machine, a photo booth and a ring toss corner complete the event’s carnival date theme. — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

