Women’s Day: Kaia performs at Barenbliss launch in Poblacion

MANILA, Philippines — Today, International Women’s Day, here is a treat from all-women Filipino group Kaia!

The P-pop (Pinoy pop) group composed of Alexa, Sophia, and Charlotte, and twins Charice and Angela, recently embodied female empowerment with a performance of a medley of their hits at the launch event of Korean beauty brand Barenbliss in Poblacion, Makati City.

“Filipinos are very loving individuals,” Brand manager Key Lyn Trajano said of Barenbliss’ new campaign, “Kiss of Bliss,” which speaks of self-love for Women’s Month and for the whole year round.

“Kiss of Bliss,” she said, aims to give “a feeling of joy when you feel loved.”

“The feeling, energy that you have when you feel loved by your family and your friends, even with the simple makeup product that you like or possibly a pet. All of those are love and that is the sweetness that we want to share with you,” she elaborated. — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, video editing by Anjilica Andaya

