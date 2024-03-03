K-beauty brand launches biggest offline store in Manila

MANILA, Philippines — Barenbliss, a Korean makeup brand quickly gaining cult status in the Philippines, recently launched its biggest offline store in Metro Manila in SM Makati.

“Barenbliss is a K-beauty brand that launched here in the Philippines, and since then, we have skyrocketed as one of the leading K-beauty brands in the country. We provide high-quality Korean cosmetics and skincare. With all our products aligning with our BNB philosophy: Bare essentials, Nature Inspired, and Blissful moments,” said Matthew Salud, a member of the brand’s activation team.

“Speaking of bliss moments, we are observing the growth of our brand from our humble beginnings to now being situated in SM Makati alongside other prominent names in the industry. As a K-beauty brand that wants to cater to Filipinos, we are very thankful for the SM team for trusting us,” added Salud.

Brand manager Key Lyn Trajano emphasized that it is their brand’s reopening at the department store: “We are thrilled to bring our unique offerings to Makati, a city known for its vibrant lifestyle and discerning shoppers. Barenbliss is more than just a store; it's a destination where K-beauty and blissful feelings meet. Our commitment to quality, innovation and customer satisfaction drives us, and we are excited to share this experience with you.”

The brand believes that one has to look and feel good inside and out. As the main segment of the event, the brand conducted the “bnb Makeup Masterclass,” with celebrity makeup artist Nikki Duque showing how to achieve the perfect Valentine’s date look, Clae Pineda, the product specialist explaining each product that was used.

As base, the products used were True Beauty Inside Cushion True Beauty Inside Cushion, a high-coverage cushion enriched with Miracle Bloom Essence that provides a flawless-matte complexion for up to 24 hours and makes touch-up on the go easier; and Fine To Refine Compact Powder, a long-wear ultra-light compact powder with SPF 25 PA++ that blots away oil and reduces shine and delivers an airbrushed matte finish.

For the eyes, the products used were Like A Pro Brow Pomade; Set n Slick Lasting Brow Cara, a Polypeptide-enriched eyebrow mascara that sets the eyebrows on fleek, while also nourishing and giving a lasting defined shape; Dream Chaser Quad Eyeshadow, a beginner-friendly eyeshadow palette with matte, shimmery and glittery shade that seamlessly blend to eyelids, creating a natural pigmented eye looks; and Roll To Volume Mascara, a mascara with Jojoba Oil that nourishes hair and a massive bristle brush that reaches root-to-tip for fuller, thicker-looking lashes.

Finally, for the lips: Apple Makes Adorable Mousse Tint, a magical mousse tint enriched with Watery Film Technology, Ultra-velvety Powder, and 8X Natural Goodness to keep the lips irresistibly smooth and moist; and Peach Makes Perfect Lip Tint.

