'I knew it was rigged': Miss Nepal reacts to Anne Jakrajutatip leaked video

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Nepal 2023 Jane Dipika Garrett reacted to the leaked video of pageant owner Anne Jakrajutatip.

In her Instagram story, the first plus-size candidate said she already knew that the most prestigious pageant is "rigged."

"Honey, I knew it was rigged from the moment I was on stage. I realized us 'inclusion' girls weren't ever gonna get a real chance to win," she said.

The Nepal beauty, however, shared that her Miss Universe experience was a happy one because it gave her a platform to reach out to people.

"But it is what it is and I'm super happy for my experience there and the platform I've been able to create.

"I have all my lovely fans and supporters and that's more than a crown for me," she added.

In the viral video, Anne had a meeting about an alleged "communication strategy" about her decision to remove the age limit and allow any woman to participate in Miss Universe.

“The trans women, women with husbands, divorced women… now that we changed the age limit, they can now [participate],” Anne said. “This is a communication strategy because they can compete, but they cannot win.”

Anne said the video was maliciously edited.

"The malicious edited video was out of context and used to manipulate other people which led to the public confusion, misunderstanding, misinterpretation and wrong conclusion," she said.

