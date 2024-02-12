Le Meur redefines fresh French skin science

MANILA, Philippines — Located in the heart of Quezon City, Le Meur Aesthetics Clinic’s European-style interiors showcase elegance and style, reflective of the luxury treatments that the clinic offers.

From its lavish waiting areas and treatment rooms to its state-of-the-art machines and latest innovations in skin care, Le Meur boasts of services that are designed to give the best results possible to their clients.

The Le Meur team consists of Dr. Rosette Thea Santos-Villegas, Ma. Geraldine Lanzar, Maricar Villareal and Ghie Mae Faye Ongcal.

The clinic started 2024 with a big bang as it recently acquired Ultherapy, the gold standard and US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA)-cleared non-invasive procedure that lifts the neck, chin and brow, and improves lines and wrinkles in the upper chest.

In addition to being non-invasive, Ultherapy produces natural results with minimal to no downtime. It is a single procedure that is safe and helps build collagen.

For clients who are not ready to undergo Ultherapy can go for facial care and try Le Meur Youth 360 and Curestem Exosomes, both Le Meur’s best-selling treatments that are designed to give clients optimum skin care at competitive prices.

The clinic also offers services that target very specific needs for skin and body care and rejuvenation. Some of these popular procedures include Exilis Ultra, Emsculpt Neo and Refrax Laser Pore.

Clients may choose to enjoy a full French skin care experience and a wide array of other Le Meur services. These include facials, drips, scrubs, injectables and other advanced treatments for the face and body.

Le Meur also offers online clinic consultations with their in-house board-certified doctors. These reliable and efficient consultations help clients plan out a personalized program to address their concerns and goals.

Since skin care is a commitment, Le Meur also has its own line of skin care products so clients can continue the Le Meur approach to skin care even when clients are not in the clinic. Their assortment of luxe acne gels, anti-aging sunscreens, face serums and facial cleansers are available in regular and travel sizes.

To cater to more clients, Le Meur Aesthetics is expanding to San Juan City. Watch out for its new clinic which is scheduled to open in February 2024 at Greenhills Mall.

Visit Le Meur Aesthetics at Steelworld Tower, NS Amoranto corner Biak Na Bato, Quezon City. For appointments, call (0917) 639-6963 or (0917) 160-5523. For more information, follow it on Instagram.