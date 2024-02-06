‘Nag-ROI na s’ya’: Heart Evangelista jokes about P15M Bulgari jewelry; shares birthday wish

MANILA, Philippines — Heart Evangelista looks every bit a star and a birthday girl in her Oscar-trophy-like gown with matching huge Bulgari jewelry at her launch as new Ultherapy endorser in Palacio de Memoria last night.

In a group interview following the launch, Heart told Philstar.com that her gown is by Italian fashion label Pollini, complemented by her two overlapping Bulgari Serpenti Viper necklaces in white and yellow gold.

According to Bulgari, the diamond-studded white gold necklace costs €175,000 (about P10.5 million), while the Serpenti 18-karat necklace set (in rose gold) with pavé diamonds on the snake's head and tail, and black onyx eyes, retails for P4,516,000.

Heart quipped at last night’s event that she already had an “ROI” (return of investment) with her necklaces since she has worn them many times.

It can be recalled that last May 12, 2023, Heart explained to TV host Boy Abunda on Boy’s namesake “Fast Talk” show the meaning of her necklaces.

“To remind us na maraming ahas sa mundo,” she shared.

"It's a reminder that they can be your friends, too. And wear them as your accessory kapag kinatay mo na sila."

At last night’s launch, Heart recalled being “an easy girl” who is “super trusting.”

“Perception sometimes becomes reality, that’s the sad truth. But honestly, you have to take control because no one’s perfect. That’s why I started to have my YouTube channel because I wanted to have a different narrative where you see it as is as much as possible and I kind of want to normalize that especially in our country, parang perfection is what they want – inspiring… but it’s not real. And you know, you don’t want to trick anybody anymore and when something goes wrong, then they hate you. With just one thing that goes wrong, and they make this one small mistake so huge,” she said.

“Everybody makes a mistake. But it’s really how a person goes through a situation, how they carry themselves with grace, makes them somebody to look up to…”

It can be recalled that Heart recently had a controversial falling out with her glam team over alleged unathorized use of her credit card.

For her 39th birthday on Valentine’s Day, her heart’s desire is “health is wealth.”

“Mawala na sa’yo lahat, pero if you have good health, you can achieve anything in life for you and your loved ones. For all of us, good health!”

— Photos and videos by Deni Bernardo; video editing by Anjilica Andaya, Martin Ramos