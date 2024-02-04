Miss International, Miss Globe crowns still with Binibining Pilipinas

MANILA, Philippines — With the national pageant searches all preparing for their respective competitions, the pageant community is once again agog on which candidates and/or pageant systems they will be supporting in earnest, especially with the many online polls.

One of the most:anticipated pageants, especially this 2024 season, is the 60th Binibining Pilipinas competition.

In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), Miss International spokesperson Stephen Diaz wrote, "International license to stay with the Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI) until 2026.

He added that, "BPCI always takes the three-year maximum renewal. No country is allowed beyond three years." (To hold the license/franchise that is).

Diaz is the international cultural association chief of staff and head director of Miss International Organization.

CONTRACT RENEWED. Miss International license to stay with BPCI until 2026. — Stephen Diaz (@DiazStephen) January 30, 2024

The Miss Globe Philippines franchise also stays with BPCI for three more years.

Frenki Bozo, vice-president and executive producer of the Miss Globe Organization, confirmed this information through an interview with vlogger Adam Genato on his YouTube channel.

He was asked to verify the rumors about the Miss Globe not renewing its contract with BPCI.

"There is no truth in those rumors. The Miss Globe and Binibining Pilipinas have extended their collaboration for three more years," Bozo said.

Like the 2023 season, aspirants are still assured of two crowns and runners-up positions at the culmination of the 60th Binibining Pilipinas final show. Reigning titleholders Binibining Pilipinas Angelica Lopez and Binibining Pilipinas Globe Anna Valencia Lakrini will crown their successors at the culmination of the coronation ceremony. Stay tuned!

