Rising aesthetic and wellness center unveils first mall branch

Dear Self CEO Krystal Tecson-Garalde and Sai Evangelista lead the new clinic’s ribbon-cutting event at SM Market Mall in Dasmariñas, Cavite.

MANILA, Philippines — Passion and dreams fuel endless progress.

Dear Self Aesthetic and Wellness Center consistently demonstrates this commitment with the recent launch of its 11th clinic in Dasmariñas, Cavite and, notably, its inaugural branch within a mall—SM Market Mall.

The Tecson siblings, who hold a chain of aesthetic and wellness centers, are thrilled to commence clinic operations and cater to Caviteños with accessible yet premium treatments and services.

“We believe that nothing is more surprising than bringing out the best version of ourselves. Join us in this unfolding—to be bold, beautiful and best,” Krystal Tecson-Garalde, CEO of Dear Self Aesthetic and Wellness Center said during the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

She stressed the value of collective efforts, passion and dedication in achieving this milestone. She also emphasized the importance of creating a safe place for clients and employees as well, which helps Dear Self become one of the trusted brands when it comes to aesthetics and wellness.

Family, friends and the brand’s top management attend the opening of the first branch at SM MarketMall; (rightmost) Dear Self operations manager Wayne Bramida hosts the launch.

Kenneth Tecson, chief marketing officer of Dear Self, strongly believes that the brand’s business values and the people who started it created a wide chance to achieve this success.

“At the core of Dear Self Aesthetic Center lies a dedication to encouraging self-love, with a firm belief in the unique individuality of each person. Our aim at Dear Self is to instill in all of you the confidence to recognize and appreciate the incredible individuals you are, encouraging the embrace of your beauty from the inside out,” Tecson said.

The new Dear Self Aesthetic and Wellness Center branch is located inside the new SM Market Mall.

For more information, visit Dear Self’s accounts on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and Facebook.