Philippines' Michelle Arceo wins as Miss Reina Hispanoamericana 2nd runner-up

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine bet Michelle Arceo has been named 2nd runner-up at the recently concluded 32nd edition of Reina Hispanoamericana.

Peru's Maricielo Gamarra won the crown followed by Miss Brazil, Miss Curacao and Miss Colombia.

Miss Grand Philippines congratulated Michelle on her accomplishment.

"Congratulations to our very own Michelle Arceo for placing as Segunda Finalista (2nd Runner-Up) in the Reina Hispanoamericana 2023/2024!" it said.

"We are so proud of you! You represented our country very well. Thank you for raising our flag. Mabuhay Filipinas!" it added.

Michelle impressed the pageant with her Waling-Waling national costume and her ruby red gown during the finals.

Actress Winwyn Marquez is the only Filipino beauty queen who captured the Reina Hispanoamericana crown in 2017.

