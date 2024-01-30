^

Philippines' Michelle Arceo wins as Miss Reina Hispanoamericana 2nd runner-up

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 30, 2024 | 10:43am
Philippines' Michelle Arceo wins as Miss Reina Hispanoamericana 2nd runner-up
Miss Reina Hispanoamericana 2nd runner-up Michelle Arceo
Roj Miguel via Michelle Arceo's Instagram page

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine bet Michelle Arceo has been named 2nd runner-up at the recently concluded 32nd edition of Reina Hispanoamericana.

Peru's Maricielo Gamarra won the crown followed by Miss Brazil, Miss Curacao and Miss Colombia. 

Miss Grand Philippines congratulated Michelle on her accomplishment. 

"Congratulations to our very own Michelle Arceo for placing as Segunda Finalista (2nd Runner-Up) in the Reina Hispanoamericana 2023/2024!" it said. 

"We are so proud of you! You represented our country very well. Thank you for raising our flag. Mabuhay Filipinas!" it added. 

Michelle impressed the pageant with her Waling-Waling national costume and her ruby red gown during the finals. 

Actress Winwyn Marquez is the only Filipino beauty queen who captured the Reina Hispanoamericana crown in 2017. 

RELATED: Winwyn Marquez is new Reina Hispanoamericana 

MICHELLE ARCEO
