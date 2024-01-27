5 highlights of Sunsilk Hairkada Adventure experience at Sinulog Festival 2024

Sunsilk expressed joy at sharing the experience with Hairkadas at the Sinulog Festival.

MANILA, Philippines — The much-anticipated and most-loved Sinulog Festival in Cebu City once again drew millions of guests to enjoy the spectacle of vibrant processions and colorful street parades.

This year, Sunsilk added an extra layer of excitement to the festivities with a Hairkada Adventure that brought joy and glamour to Sinulog attendees.

1. Sunsilk Hairkada Adventure Lounge experience

Sunsilk treated guests to an immersive experience at Ayala Terraces Cebu on January 20 and World Tent City on January 21. The lounge showcased Sunsilk shampoos, including Strong & Long, Smooth & Manageable, and Anti-Dandruff Healthy Strong.

Festival-goers had the chance to try out hydrating hair-care products and received complimentary Sunsilk sachets.

2. Hair-care tips and interactive games

Alongside learning about hair care, attendees had a great time playing interactive games and received cool Sunsilk swag.

The brand elevated the fun with an interactive game at the adventure lounge. Visitors spun the wheel to reveal “activ-infusion” ingredients for different Sunsilk variants, winning intriguing prizes with each spin.

3. Spectacular entrance at the Sinulog Grand Parade

The brand added glitz to the Sinulog Grand Parade with a colorful and mesmerizing float. It featured a pink and floral-dominated design, showcasing Hairkada and brand ambassador Kathryn Bernardo's photo, along with various Sunsilk shampoos.

4. In-store specials

Sunsilk launched tempting in-store specials at Colonnade Supermarket and select Gaisano Grand stores, widening the reach of the celebration.

5. KGGL Nation Fiesta Tour

The brand took the Sinulog celebrations to the people with the KGGL Nation Fiesta Tour at South Road Properties in Cebu. Festival-goers participated in interesting games for a chance to win exclusive Sunsilk product merchandise.

Next: Dinagyang Festival!

As the Sinulog festivities concluded, Sunsilk expressed joy at sharing the experience with Hairkadas. The KGGL Nation invites everyone to join their caravan tour at the Dinagyang Festival in Iloilo City on January 27.

Don't miss out on the excitement! See you at the next festival!

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Sunsilk. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.