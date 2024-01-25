Filipino makeup artist reflects doing makeup for Brunei’s royal wedding

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity makeup artist Denise Go-Ochoa was part of the glam team involved in Prince of Brunei Abdul Mateen ibni Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah's wedding to longtime partner Anisha Kalebic.

Over the past few days of the ceremony, Denise shared on Instagram the behind-the-scenes photos of her makeup looks for the bride, as assisted by Janice Perdigon.

"This spectacular celebration of love is such a remarkable memory that will forever be locked in my core. What a fascinating and humbling experience in so many ways. I am truly honored to be part of [this] Royal Wedding of Mateen and Anisha," Denise wrote in one post.

In the same post, Denise said that apart from being involved in the wedding, "Being immersed in a beautiful, rich culture which is all so new to me, has once again opened my eyes and my mind to so many new things."

On separate posts, Denise called the experience "a moment to treasure forever" and "a momentous event I'll always be thankful to be a part of." She also extended her thanks and congratulations to Mateen and Anisha.

Among those who congratulated Denise were Carla Abellana, Bela Padilla, Ria Atayde, Sylvia Sanchez and Mark Bumgarner.

Meanwhile, Filipino fashion photographer Mark Nicdao was in charge of capturing wedding portraits.

Mateen is the 10th child of Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah — the world's longest reigning monarch and once the richest man on the planet — and is well down the succession order.

Anisha — the granddaughter of one of the sultan's key advisers and a member of a prominent family in Brunei — reportedly has a fashion brand and co-owns a tourism business.

Mateen's matinee idol looks and well-chiseled body have earned him a massive following on Instagram, where carefully curated photos and videos show him playing polo, dabbling in photography and posing in military uniform. — with reports from Agence France-Presse

