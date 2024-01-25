'Arte': Kathryn Bernardo slays in green bikini

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Kathryn Bernardo delighted her fans on social media after she posted her photo wearing a green bikini.

"Arte," Kathryn captioned the post on Instagram.

Fellow celebrities Maris Racal, Jolina Magdangal, Melai Cantiveros, Chie Filomeno, Kaye Abad and Arlene Muhlach complimented the actress.

"Very sexy and hot," Melai commented.

"ABS na nanapak," Chie commented.

The comments, however, have been limited by Kathryn.

As of this writing, the post has now over one million likes.

Kathryn and actor Daniel Padilla announced their breakup last November 30.

The actress already unfollowed her ex-boyfriend and perennial onscreen partner on Instagram.

